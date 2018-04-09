Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $42.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

HRTX opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,888.79, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.88. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.70% and a negative net margin of 641.87%. research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,791.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 7,584 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $151,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

