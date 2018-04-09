Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Earns News Impact Score of 0.06

News headlines about Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hersha Hospitality Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0590493417785 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HT. Barclays downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 420,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $739.93, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.68 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.46%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh purchased 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $25,007.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $49,831.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of December 31, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 50 hotels totaling 7,725 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

