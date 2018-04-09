Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “We are encouraged by Hewlett Packard’s massive restructuring initiatives. On one hand, it is offloading low-margin businesses such as Enterprise Services and Software, which, in our opinion, will improvise the company’s margins over the long run. And on the other hand, it is enhancing its capabilities in the hybrid IT model as evident from the acquisitions of SimpliVity, Cloud Cruiser and Nimble Storage. We believe that the company’s focus on hybrid IT model will drive growth over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nonetheless, we remain slightly cautious about the company’s near-term prospects due to the three main challenges it is currently facing — heightened pressure from competitive pricing, elevated commodities pricing and some near-term execution issues. These headwinds are expected to thwart its overall performance in the near term.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

HPE stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,734,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,779,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $26,168.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $303,656.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $12,900,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,167,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,489,644.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,395,913 shares of company stock worth $78,549,177. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 287,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,275,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $7,087,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

