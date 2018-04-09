HiCoin (XHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,610.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $188,934.00 and $16,610.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000727 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About HiCoin

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 189,729,990 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com.

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

