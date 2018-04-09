California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,800 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 932,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,936. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,233.09, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.57 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 24,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,140,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

