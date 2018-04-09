UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,918 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,656,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,233.09, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $47.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.57 million. analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 24,750,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,140,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

