Stanley A. Askren Sells 25,212 Shares of HNI Corp (HNI) Stock

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $982,007.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HNI traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $35.22. 157,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,557.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.36. HNI Corp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.83 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 17.64%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that HNI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $4,628,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNI. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HNI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stanley A. Askren Sells 25,212 Shares of HNI Corp (HNI) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/hni-corp-hni-chairman-sells-982007-40-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About HNI

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.