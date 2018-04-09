Home Bancshares (HOMB) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Home Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2017310775118 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.60 on Monday. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3,927.54, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised Home Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $7,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,303.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

