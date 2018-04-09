Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.09

Media headlines about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7642799019396 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.56. 212,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,005.18, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3,957.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,725.76 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $93.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.09” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/honda-motor-hmc-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.