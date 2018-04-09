Honeywell (HON) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 2,358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 325,653 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,367,000 after purchasing an additional 417,770 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 139,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $142.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107,340.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honeywell has a 52-week low of $122.40 and a 52-week high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. analysts predict that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

