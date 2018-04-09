Honeywell (HON) Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell by 4,986.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,395,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $585,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,296,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Honeywell by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,713,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,626,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $142.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107,340.77, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

