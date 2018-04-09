Honeywell (HON) Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Honeywell worth $91,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell during the second quarter worth approximately $8,223,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell by 16.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,923,000 after purchasing an additional 250,924 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell by 1.5% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,019,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $935,662,000 after purchasing an additional 101,528 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Honeywell by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Honeywell from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Honeywell from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Shares of HON stock opened at $142.74 on Monday. Honeywell has a 52 week low of $122.40 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $107,340.77, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

