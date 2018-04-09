Willingdon Wealth Management Has $3.14 Million Position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,713,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,626,247,000 after buying an additional 1,234,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,038,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,003,117,000 after buying an additional 1,207,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,530,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,918,100,000 after buying an additional 207,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,405,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,396,000 after buying an additional 714,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,019,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $935,662,000 after buying an additional 101,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS began coverage on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

HON stock opened at $142.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107,340.77, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honeywell has a one year low of $122.40 and a one year high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. analysts forecast that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

