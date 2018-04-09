Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

News coverage about Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hooker Furniture earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9744738403584 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of HOFT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.55. 94,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,389. Hooker Furniture has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $462.85, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.78 million. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation is a home furnishings marketing, design and logistics company offering sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The Company operates through three segments: casegoods furniture, upholstered furniture and all other.

