HopFed Bancorp (HFBC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HopFed Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.8012632236835 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:HFBC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.69. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.19. HopFed Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. HopFed Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. equities analysts forecast that HopFed Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. HopFed Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

HopFed Bancorp Company Profile

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits.

