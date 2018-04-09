Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Earns News Impact Score of 0.17

Press coverage about Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Technology Finance earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.185247978057 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

HRZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. National Securities upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

HRZN opened at $10.49 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Joseph J. Savage bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

