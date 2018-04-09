Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (HMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.45). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.22. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,650,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,040,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,775 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,717,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 611,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,725,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 372,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,085,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 396,140 shares during the period.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

