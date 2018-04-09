QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 25,674,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,330,946,000 after buying an additional 498,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,112,250,000 after buying an additional 6,322,645 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,429,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $696,173,000 after buying an additional 5,453,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,218,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $581,538,000 after buying an additional 1,964,525 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,089,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $577,309,000 after buying an additional 1,869,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.63 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Nomura raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In other news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $2,810,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $48,626.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at $709,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $53.12 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $78,636.88, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

