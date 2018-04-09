Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Hoya stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Hoya has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $19,048.91, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Hoya had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. analysts expect that Hoya will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hoya (HOCPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/hoya-hocpy-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Hoya

HOYA CORPORATION manufactures and sells precision devices and instruments based on advanced optics technologies in the fields of life care and information technology. It operates in two segments, Life Care and Information Technology. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants, and airway scopes.

