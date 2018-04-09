HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $3.36 on Thursday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $95.28, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 416,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 345,798 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/htg-molecular-diagnostics-htgm-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.