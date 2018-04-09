HTML5COIN Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (HTML5)

HTML5COIN (CURRENCY:HTML5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One HTML5COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. HTML5COIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $447.00 worth of HTML5COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTML5COIN has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.46 or 0.04421260 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035630 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00716409 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00077183 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00057053 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032126 BTC.

HTML5COIN Coin Profile

HTML5 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2014. HTML5COIN’s total supply is 40,659,020,000 coins. HTML5COIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTML5COIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTML5COIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HTML5COIN

HTML5COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy HTML5COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTML5COIN must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTML5COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

