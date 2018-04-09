Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.82. 148,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1,802.77, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.03%. research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

