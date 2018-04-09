TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $35.60 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $35,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $385,000.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $31.59 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,949.49, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $35.60 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/hudson-pacific-properties-inc-hpp-shares-sold-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.