Warburg Research Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €82.00 ($101.23) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Societe Generale set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs set a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.39 ($93.07).

ETR:BOSS traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €73.24 ($90.42). 187,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €61.15 ($75.49) and a 1-year high of €81.34 ($100.42).

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

