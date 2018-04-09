HunterCoin (HUC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,803.00

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. HunterCoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and $6,803.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HunterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HunterCoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000417 BTC.

HunterCoin Profile

HunterCoin (HUC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 22,142,390 coins. HunterCoin’s official website is huntercoin.org. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings.

According to CryptoCompare, “HunterCoin is a hybrid of scrypt and SHA-256 and Scrypt having two difficulties. 42 million HUC's are to be mined or farmed with a block time of 60 seconds. 80% of all coins are distributed in the game and the difficulty retargets each block. “

Buying and Selling HunterCoin

HunterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not currently possible to purchase HunterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HunterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for HunterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HunterCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.