Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,719,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,080,000 after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,268,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,140,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 7,737,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16,050.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

