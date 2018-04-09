Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,287.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 456.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.28. 8,354,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,786,125. The stock has a market cap of $256,808.91, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

