Huntsman (HUN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 810,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,483. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6,847.89, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Huntsman to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nomura downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other Huntsman news, insider Monte G. Edlund sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

