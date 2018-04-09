Huntsworth (LON:HNT) PT Raised to GBX 115

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 95 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.63) in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Huntsworth from GBX 102 ($1.44) to GBX 109 ($1.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

LON:HNT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 95 ($1.34). The stock had a trading volume of 103,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,000. Huntsworth has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.34).

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc operates as a healthcare communications and public relations company in the United States, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Huntsworth Health, Red Consultancy, Grayling, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR). The Huntsworth Health division offers an integrated suite of communications services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries.

