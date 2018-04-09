Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) Price Reaches $1.68 on Major Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00025138 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $108.89 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00757310 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00174395 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053475 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.pro. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to purchase Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

