Hutner Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,625 Shares of PepsiCo (PEP)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 5.7% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

PEP stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $155,145.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/hutner-capital-management-inc-purchases-1625-shares-of-pepsico-pep.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.