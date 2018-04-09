HyperStake Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One HyperStake coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and CoinExchange. HyperStake has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $3,705.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperStake has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00197180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009490 BTC.

HyperStake Profile

HyperStake (HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,188,283,614 coins. HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperStake is meant to be an experimentation in cryptocurrency economics. HyperStake's primary goal is to create a cryptocurrency that provides a generous return for securing the block chain without massive inflation. Currently inflation is managed through the maximum stake reward of 1000 HYP per stake combined with a block target of 90 seconds, this means maximum coins per day of 960,000 HYP. “

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. It is not currently possible to buy HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

