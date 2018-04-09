Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in IAMGOLD Corp (IAG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,873,597 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,586 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.40% of IAMGOLD worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 26,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 113.9% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 28,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 990,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. CIBC set a $7.50 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. IAMGOLD Corp has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,371.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of -0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that IAMGOLD Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/iamgold-corp-iag-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp-updated-updated.html.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa; and Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.