Iberiabank (IBKC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Iberia Capital downgraded shares of Iberiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Iberiabank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iberiabank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iberiabank in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,205.16, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Iberiabank has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $87.55.

Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Iberiabank had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $290.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Iberiabank will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iberiabank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,282,000 after buying an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Iberiabank by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,982,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,614,000 after buying an additional 190,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Iberiabank by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after buying an additional 236,669 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Iberiabank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 719,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,758,000 after buying an additional 42,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Iberiabank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iberiabank

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

