ICON Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. ICON has a market capitalization of $767.66 million and approximately $49.37 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One ICON token can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00029474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, OKEx, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00761630 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174908 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00135362 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00053522 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 400,228,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,041,258 tokens. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ICON Project is a decentralized transactions network. The ICON Project aims to connect independent blockchains with different governance, so that they can transact with one another without intermediaries. ICX is a loopchain-based smart contract digital protocol that facilitates, verifies, and enacts a negotiated agreement between consenting parties within ICON. “

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, COSS, Gate.io, OKEx and Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.