Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $221,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 47.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.63 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Nomura raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In related news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $2,810,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78,636.88, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

