Iconic (ICON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,178.00

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Iconic has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Iconic has a market cap of $44,178.00 and approximately $215.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic coin can now be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00177845 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018459 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000416 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000956 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Iconic Coin Profile

Iconic (ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com.

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.