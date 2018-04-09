Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.21

News headlines about Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iconix Brand Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the brand management company an impact score of 45.7438472513156 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iconix Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on Iconix Brand Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iconix Brand Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICON traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 737,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,680. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.84. Iconix Brand Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The brand management company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Iconix Brand Group had a positive return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 217.71%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. equities analysts predict that Iconix Brand Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

