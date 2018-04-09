ICOS (ICOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,946.00

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One ICOS token can now be purchased for approximately $23.79 or 0.00334994 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Tidex. During the last week, ICOS has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICOS has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and approximately $3,946.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00758491 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00176816 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036364 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00047430 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ICOS Profile

ICOS was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 579,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,731 tokens. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICOS is icos.icobox.io.

Buying and Selling ICOS

ICOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy ICOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

