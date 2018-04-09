Identiv (INVE) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.02

News headlines about Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Identiv earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.797738262619 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Identiv stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. 1,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

INVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc is a global security technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Physical access control systems (PACS), Identity, Credentials and All Other. PACS segment provides solutions and services that enable the issuance, management and use of secure identity credentials in diverse markets.

