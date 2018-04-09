IDEX Membership Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,093.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for approximately $1,540.42 or 0.22856000 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1,093.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00757712 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00174266 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

