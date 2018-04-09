Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,874 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,964,000 after purchasing an additional 290,004 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $38,842,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,997,000 after purchasing an additional 231,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,668,000 after purchasing an additional 196,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $185.56 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $207.14. The company has a market cap of $16,155.22, a PE ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 432.19%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $6,454,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,077,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,104,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total transaction of $565,238.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,716.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,736 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/idexx-laboratories-inc-idxx-position-reduced-by-verition-fund-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.