IG Group (IGG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IGG. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 697 ($9.85) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on IG Group from GBX 650 ($9.19) to GBX 920 ($13.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IG Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 833.50 ($11.78).

LON:IGG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 816.50 ($11.54). The company had a trading volume of 833,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.89) and a one year high of GBX 837.50 ($11.84).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in online trading business worldwide. The company, through its platform, offers contracts for difference, which are derivatives that enable clients to take the advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself; and financial spread betting services.

