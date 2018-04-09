IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.83) price objective on the stock.

IGAS stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 87.60 ($1.24). The stock had a trading volume of 37,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,520. IGas Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.50 ($1.46).

About IGas Energy

IGas Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in producing oil and gas onshore. The Company is engaged in exploring for, appraising, developing and producing oil and gas. The Company operates through two segments: UK/Europe and Rest of the World. It is an onshore hydrocarbon producer, delivering natural gas and crude oil to the energy market.

