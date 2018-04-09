Ignis (IGNIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.04 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, AEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $58.04 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00759827 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014862 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00174568 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.jelurida.com/ico.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Bitcoin Indonesia, AEX and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

