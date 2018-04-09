Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Million

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00044572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Ignition has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $4,384.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00769044 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00176124 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037876 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00055394 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 524,014 coins and its circulating supply is 468,690 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

