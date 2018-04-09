Ignition Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,073.00 (CRYPTO:IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00044915 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Ignition has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $5,073.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00756250 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014830 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00173838 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052944 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition launched on December 18th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 523,310 coins and its circulating supply is 467,986 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

