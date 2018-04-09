II-VI (IIVI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IIVI. boosted their price target on II-VI from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on II-VI in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray began coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

IIVI stock remained flat at $$40.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.01. II-VI has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2,549.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.16 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in II-VI by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

