Insider Selling: Illumina (ILMN) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.26, for a total value of $63,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 8th, Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $60,375.00.

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.18. 753,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,750. Illumina has a 52 week low of $167.98 and a 52 week high of $256.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33,540.99, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Illumina had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,621 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $964,114,000 after acquiring an additional 355,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,512,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,416,000 after acquiring an additional 76,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 55,888 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,831 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $337,530,000 after acquiring an additional 44,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,034,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $226,017,000 after acquiring an additional 749,468 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illumina from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.39.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/illumina-ilmn-director-sells-63065-00-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.