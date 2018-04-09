Imax Corp (IMAX) Receives $28.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $32.00 price target on Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Imax from $35.00 to $37.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,733. Imax has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,434.34, a P/E ratio of 122.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. Imax had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.62%. research analysts anticipate that Imax will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $80,738.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,493. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Lister sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $242,229.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $501,243. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

